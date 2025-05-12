Triumph Scrambler T4 Spotted Testing, A More Affordable 400X In Works?

Triumph Scrambler T4 Snapped



The Scrambler 400X has been teased, and the Scrambler T4 is up for the test beds. Following the Triumph nomenclature, we expect that the Scrambler T4 is going to be an affordable iteration of the Scrambler 400X.

The brand has been tight-lipped about the name and specs of its upcoming Scrambler, however, it is likely to be called Street Scrambler 400 or the Scrambler 400 RS, if not Scrambler T4. The test mule of the motorcycle has been snapped abroad, after making a brief appearance on the national road as a test vehicle.

The snapped images suggest that the upcoming Triumph Scrambler T4 gets handlebars without the brace pads, the brand has also ditched the knuckle guards, which is likely to be featured in the production-ready interaction. The test mule was spotted carrying a new side body panel, shorter windscreen, and black shaded USD forks. The rear of the Scrambler T4 distinguishes it from the other Scramblers in the brand's portfolio, with a much simpler layout of the tail lights and the pillion grab rail.



Scrambler T4 rear design

Credit: rushlane

As we expect the upcoming Scrambler, an affordable version of the 400X it is oily to feature a detuned unit that powers the 400X. The Triumph Scrambler T4 will get a 398.15cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC single-cylinder engine, working jointly with a 6-speed gearbox that is likely to deliver 30 hp of peak power and 36 Nm of peak torque.