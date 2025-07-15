Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review; Spiced Up And Served Hot!

I am a big fan of scrambler motorcycles. For the longest time, India only had premium scramblers from Ducati and Triumph, but all of that changed in 2023, when the Triumph Scrambler 400 X was launched and I found it to be quite impressive. So much so that I picked one for myself. But now, Triumph or rather Bajaj, has gone on to do one better with the Scrambler 400 XC. How? Well, that's exactly what I will tell you in this review so make sure you read till the end.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Design Changes

Well, I feel that the 400 XC comes closest to what an actual scrambler should be. At least in terms of design. There are quite a few changes of course, over the Scrambler 400 X. The biggest one is the addition of tubeless wire-spoke wheels in the same size. 19-inch up front and 17-inch at the rear. The wheels are shod with MRF Zapper Kurve tyres, same as the ones on the 400 X.

The Scrambler 400 XC also gets a body-coloured high-mounted front fender and a body-coloured windscreen, which not only look cool but also give off that lovely retro vibe, something that the 400 X also did very well. There's a new Aluminium sump guard and an engine guard on offer too.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Features

The Scrambler 400 XC continues to get the same set of features as the X. The instrument console stays the same and the XC gets switchable ABS and traction control. The one thing that could have been improved is that the electronics could have been given a memory function, so that the settings stay the same every time the engine is switched off and on. Currently, you switch off the engine, the settings for the electronics go back to default. The one difference is that the 400 XC gets adjustable clutch and front brake lever which the 400 X does not.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Engine & Chassis Specifications

Powering the Scrambler 400 XC is the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.45 hp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slip and assist clutch as well. The cycle parts and chassis on the motorcycle is exactly the same as on the 400 X.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: On-Road Performance

The engine on the 400 XC feels urgent right from the word go. The bottom-end and the mid-range is strong and the motorcycle has a decent top-end too. You are hardly going to run out of steam on the 400 XC even in higher gears. What is also interesting is that the engine will keep new experienced riders entertained and will not feel overbearing.

The engine is tractable too and , it will go from 70 kmph to 110 kmph in the 4th gear itself. You do feel vibrations settling in between 6,500 and 8,500 rpm but it just adds character to the riding experience and doesn't feel intrusive.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Ride & Handling

The 400 XC has a plush ride and tackles most undulations with ease, even if taken at speed. The comfy ride combined with the upright ergonomics mean you can take the motorcycle for long rides with ease. The 400 XC has a wide handlebar, and it is easy to flick the motorcycle and filter through traffic. It handles nicely and feels neutral when tipped into corners. The tall stance means it has decent cornering clearance too.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Off-Road Performance

Truth be told, the Scrambler 400 X will do up to 99 per cent of what the 400 XC can. The bump absorption on the XC is marginally better because the wire spoke wheels dissipate shock better and are of course more durable. The 400 XC is good when it comes to off-roading despite the added 5 kg weight. The motorcycle has enough power to get you out of sticky situations and the ergonomics on the 400 XC, whether you are sitting or standing up are comfy. The seat height is 835 mm, the same as the 400 X.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Pricing and Rivals

If I wanted to fit the wire-spoke wheels on my motorcycle, then I will have to pay Rs. 34,876 for the front and Rs. 36,875 for the rear which comes to a total of Rs.71,751. Weirdly enough, the 400 XC is priced at Rs. 2.94 lakh and the 400 X is currently priced at Rs. 2.67 lakh, a difference of just Rs. 27,000. At present, the Scrambler 400 XC doesn't have a direct rival, except its own sibling, the 400 X. Sure, the Yezdi Scrambler is on sale too, but it isn't in the same league as these two. But you do have the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the same ballpark as the 400 XC. Yes, that's an ADV but definitely deserves a consideration. Another motorcycle to look at could be the KTM 390 ADV X, which is priced in the same ballpark.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Verdict

Think of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC as a motorcycle that is ready to take the scenic route on your daily commute and it is more than happy to oblige if the road disappears. The glam quotient and the off-road ability go up by a small margin. Scrambling is all about fun and games and not taking oneself or life too seriously. The 400 XC delivers that vibe by the bucketload. This is one motorcycle that you buy with your heart and not your head. So, if you are looking for a motorcycle that looks unique and offers a good riding experience in all conditions and is versatile too, then the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC makes a really good case for itself.