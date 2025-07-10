Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Cross Spoke Wheel Prices Out- Cheaper Than Himalayan 450?

Triumph recently launched the Scrambler 400 XC in India, at a starting price of Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is capable of being a much better off-roader than the Triumph Scrambler 400 X. Now, the brand has officially announced the prices of the cross-spoke wheels, which give it hassle-free off-road surfing.

It must be noted that the cross-spoke wheel is available in the Indian market as a CBU and is manufactured by the same brand that makes cross spokes for the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, Tiger 900 Rally Pro, and more. The brand has stated that the front cross-spoke wheel is priced at Rs 34,876, while the rear one is tagged at Rs 36,875. This accounts for a total cost of Rs 71,751.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Also, Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Himalayan 450 tubeless cross-spoke wheels. The price of the cross-spoke wheel earlier stood at Rs 12,424, which is now priced at Rs 40,645. However, first-time buyers can still get the Himalayan 450 cross-spoke tubeless tyres at Rs 11,000, only if they club it with the bike purchase.

Even after the price hike, the Himalayan 450's cross-spoke wheels are still cheaper than those of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC's. Though the cross-spoke wheel has its advantages, it does affect the warranty process. In India, the cross-spoke wheels lack an official homologation process, so fitting them individually, even through an authorized Triumph service center, will result in the warranty being voided for the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC.

Talking about the power unit, the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC utilizes the same 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine seen on the Scrambler 400 X. It is capable of giving out a peak power and torque output of 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque, respectively.