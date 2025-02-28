NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Aprilia RS457 Is Motorcycle Of The Year

Aprilia RS457 bags the award for the best motorcycle of the year
Aprilia RS457 was introduced as the entry-level motorcycle of the brand. However, it ended up being one of the most prominent entrants in the middle-weight segment carrying the Aprilia DNA. Along with it, the machine inherited the performance, control, and precision that comes with the badge. After going through rigorous testing by the esteemed jury members of the NDTV Auto Awards 2025 at the Buddh International Circuit on February 11, 2025, the bike managed to snatch the title from other nominees.
For the crown, the Aprilia RS457 was competing against a well-rounded list of nominees. Specifically, the list had models like Bajaj Freedom 125, Bajaj Pulsar N125, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Hero Mavrick 440, Hero Xtreme 125R, Royal Enfield Bear 650, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, and Kinetic e-Luna.
The Aprilia RS457 is the first motorcycle of the brand to be produced in India at Piaggio Group's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. This has been done to ensure that the performance of the bigger "RS" bikes becomes more affordable for consumers. Sporting the same design as the RS660 and the RSV4 it comes with an aggressive design complemented by two paint scheme options.
Based on a dual-beam aluminium frame, the Aprilia RS 457 houses a 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine equipped with a 270-degree crank and DOHC head construction. This unit has been tuned by the brand to produce 47.6 hp of power at 9,400 rpm and 48 Nm torque while revving at 6,700 rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel using a 6-speed gearbox with a multiplate wet clutch accompanied by a slipper system.
To make the ride relatively easier, the RS 457 comes equipped with advanced electronics. The list includes three riding modes, three levels of switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an optional quick-shifter.
Regarding its cycle components, the middle-weight sportbike is equipped with a 41 mm USD fork in the front, offering 120 mm of travel, along with a rear monoshock providing 130 mm of travel, both of which can have their preload adjusted.
For braking performance, a 320 mm front disc paired with a Bybre 4-piston radial caliper and a 220 mm rear disc using a single-piston floating caliper handle the duties. The motorcycle is mounted on 17-inch wheels that come with 110/70 (front) and 150/60 (rear) section tires.
