NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Wins Car Of The Year

Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most popular SUVs among consumers and hence had the attention of the jury members. During the evaluation round, the SUV managed to impress the jury members with its "stability, pack of features, fit and finish, along with the impressive performance, and refinement of the engine" at the Buddh International Circuit during evaluations at the jury round held on February 11, 2025.



Talking of other nominees for the 'Car Of The Year' Award had multiple models filtered from various segments including models like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, MG Windsor EV, Toyota Camry, Tata Punch EV, and Citroen Basalt.



Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in the Indian market in August 2024. The off-road capable SUV is presently sold in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-range version. Here's what the vehicle offers for this price.



Starting with the powertrain, the SUV comes with two engine options: a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol engine with RWD and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that comes with RWD and 4x4 powertrain. The petrol engine has a max output of 174 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the diesel engine has a max output of 172 hp and 370 Nm torque. These units are paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-Speed torque converter automatic.



The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six trim levels: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. These trims have various features, including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, LED projector headlamps, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start, front and rear centre armrests, rear AC vents, bigger 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof. For safety, the brand offers features like six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a suite of ADAS Level 2, rear disc brakes, and more.



In terms of dimensions, the Mahindra Thar Roxx stands at 4428 mm in length, 1870 mm in width and 1923 mm in height. It offers a ground clearance of 225 mm and the wheelbase is of 2850 mm. Furthermore, the total boot space is 447 litres. The colour options available are Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, and Burnt Sienna.