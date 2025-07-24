Tata Harrier.ev Rescues Mud-Trapped Mahindra Thar Roxx: Watch Here

Tata Motors recently launched its first electric vehicle with an all-wheel-drive system in the Indian market, i.e., Tata Harrier.ev. It also happens to be the first indigenous electric SUV to have AWD, which in Tata terms is QWD. This is a quality that makes the electric vehicle capable of performing off-road. The brand demonstrated this capability by releasing a video showing the SUV climbing Elephant Rock in Kerala. Now, while the SUV is still getting ready to be delivered, we have come across a video highlighting the same but in a rather indirect way.

A video has been shared on social media, showing a Tata Harrier.ev rescuing a Mahindra Thar Roxx stuck in sludge. Based on the short clip shared, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, well-known for its off-road capabilities, seems to have entered mud where it got stuck while going on an off-road trail. Bumper deep in mud, the SUV seems to be struggling to get out of the situation. This is when the Harrier.ev comes into the picture, towing Thar Roxx out of the mud pit.

It is worth mentioning that Mahindra Thar Roxx is often a preferred choice of explorers traversing through uncharted trails. It is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Specifically, it features a 2.0-litre TGDi petrol engine with a 2WD configuration or a 2.2-litre diesel engine with RWD and 4x4 capabilities. The vehicle provides options for both manual and automatic transmission.

The newly launched Tata Harrier.ev offers two battery capacity choices: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. In its dual-motor configuration, the front engine delivers 155.8 hp while the rear engine produces 234.7 hp. For off-road capabilities, the Harrier.ev features six driving modes: Sand, Snow, Rock, Mud/Ruts, Normal, and Custom. These modes modify both the power distribution and suspension settings to suit various terrains.