NDTV Auto Viewer's Choice Awards 2025: Meet the Audience's Favourites

Viewer's Choice Car Of The Year- Honda Amaze

Viewer's Choice Motorcycle Of The Year- Hero Xtreme 125R

NDTV Auto Awards 2025 sought the opinion of the audience to select their winners for the year. The voting process to choose the winners began on February 17, 2025, across various platforms, with the final round culminating on February 25, 2025. After due deliberation, the Honda Amaze was crowned the Viewer's Choice Car Of The Year, while Hero Xtreme 125R bagged the title for the Viewer's Choice Motorcycle Of The Year.By the end of the voting process, 47 percent of the total poles were in favour of the Honda Amaze. Launched in December 2024, the compact sedan probably became the choice of the audience because of its affordability, long list of features, and ease of driving. In its outgoing avatar, the car brought a sense of freshness with upgrades in its design that are visible in the front fascia as well as the cabin.Presently available in V, VX, and ZX trim levels, the car packs a long list of features with elements like an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, air purifying filter, six-speaker sound system, fully automatic climate control, one touch start/stop button, and a host of connectivity features among other things.To ensure the safety of the occupants, the compact sedan comes equipped with features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, and a suite of ADAS features. All of this is offered at a starting price of Rs 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.Under the hood, the Honda Amaze houses a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 88 hp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the front wheels of the car using either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.The Hero Xtreme 125 R received 54 percent of the total votes. The bike is known for being an aggressively styled machine while having the heart of a commuter. The bike was launched in the Indian market in February 2024 and is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 96,425 (ex-showroom).At heart the bike Hero Xtreme 125R has a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine which is tuned to produce 11.5 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. This power is delivered to the rear wheel using a 5-speed transmission.The bike is based on a diamond frame supported by diamond fork and hydraulic shock absorbers. Meanwhile, braking is handled by a 240 mm disc at front which is increased to 276 mm for the ABS version. At the rear end the bike has a drum brake. The bike gets 17-inch wheels at both front and rear end.