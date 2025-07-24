Honda CB125 Hornet Vs Hero Xtreme 125R Comparison: Specs, Features, Hardware

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter took the wraps off the Honda CB125 Hornet in India. While the prices of the Cb125 Hornet have not been announced yet, it will be rivalling the likes of the Hero Xtreme 125R, suggesting a similar pricing. Here is a comparison between the Honda CB125 Hornet and Hero Xtreme 125R, which might help in an easy consideration.

Honda CB125 Hornet Vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Specs

The Honda CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94 cc, 4-stroke, SI engine, mated with a 5-speed gearbox. It is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 11hp at 7500 rpm and 11.2 N-m at 6000 rpm, respectively.

On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 125R is equipped with a 124.7cc engine that works in conjunction with a 5-speed gearbox. It is capable of churning out 11.24 hp at 8,250rpm and 10.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm.

Honda CB125 Hornet Vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Features

The Honda CB125 Hornet gets features like an all-LED lighting setup, including a signature twin-LED headlamp with LED DRLs and high-mounted LED turn indicators, a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility, and a USB Type-C charging port. It also comes equipped with an engine stop switch & a side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor for added safety.

Honda CB125 Hornet

The Hero Xtreme 125R hosts a bunch of features, including an all-LED setup (LED headlamp, LED taillamp, and LED blinkers). It has a simple digital cluster with a Bluetooth connectivity option and offers first-in-segment single-channel ABS for safety.

Honda CB125 Hornet Vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Hardware

The Honda CB125 Hornet gets the first-in-segment golden USD front forks, along with a 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm petal disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear, and it rides on wide tubeless tyres - 80/100-17 unit at the front and a 110/80-17 unit at the rear.

Hero Xtreme 125R

Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 125R gets 37 mm diameter forks up front and a hydraulic monoshock on the rear. It gets a 240 mm drum in the front and a 130 mm drum on the rear for stable braking. The Xtreme 125R stands on 90/90 - 17 and 120/80 - 17 tyres on the front and rear, respectively.

Honda CB125 Hornet Vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Price

The prices of the Honda CB125 Hornet have not been announced yet, and we will have to wait till 1st August for the same. However, the Hero Xtreme 125R has three variants in the catalog, available at a starting price of Rs 98,000 (ex-showroom).

Hero Xtreme 125R Price