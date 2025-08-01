Honda CB125 Hornet, Shine 100 DX Prices Out; Details Here

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveiled the CB125 Hornet and the Shine 100 DX, expanding its presence in the commuter segment. At the time, the Japanese manufacturer did not reveal the prices of either of the motorcycles. However, that changes now as the prices for both machines are available. Specifically, the CB125 Hornet has been launched at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), while the relatively more affordable Shine 100 DX comes at Rs 74,959 (ex-showroom).

Honda CB125 Hornet

The Honda CB125 Hornet comes with a sporty design, enhanced by a complete LED lighting arrangement, featuring a distinctive twin-LED headlamp accompanied by LED DRLs and high-positioned LED turn signals. Coming to the side profile, the CB125 Hornet features a muscular fuel tank with sharp shrouds and an eye-catching muffler. It is available in four color choices: Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red.

The engine of the Honda CB125 Hornet is a 123.94 cc, 4-stroke, SI unit, paired with a 5-speed transmission. It generates a maximum power output of 11 HP at 7500 rpm and a torque of 11.2 Nm at 6000 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in a mere 5.4 seconds, claiming to be the quickest motorcycle within its segment. With this, the bike competes against models like Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider, and others.

Honda Shine 100 DX

The Honda Shine 100 DX features a familiar design but with new elements. Similar to other commuter motorcycles, it is equipped with a prominent headlamp adorned with chrome details and encased in a plastic body. Additionally, there is a slender fuel tank with a capacity of 10 liters that integrates with the single-piece seat, enhancing the bike's overall appearance. This is further accented by four color options provided by the manufacturer: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Gray Metallic.

Constructed on a diamond-type frame, the Honda Shine 100 DX is powered by a 98.98 cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 7 hp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 8.04 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It is paired with a four-speed transmission featuring a multiplate wet clutch, offering both self-start and kick-start options.