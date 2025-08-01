Ather 450S Launched With 3.7 kWh Battery Pack At Rs 1.46 Lakh; Check Range

Ather Energy has launched a brand new variant of the 450S electric scooter in the Indian market. This iteration comes with a larger 3.7 kWh battery pack priced at Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). With this model, the brand is aiming to bring long-range capabilities to its entry-level model. This comes following the launch of the Rizta with a 3.7 kWh battery pack. Furthermore, it bridges the gap between the 450S 2.9 kWh and the 450X 3.7 kWh electric scooters.



Starting with the details, the 3.7 kWh battery pack in the 450S gives a boost in range to 161 km (IDC certified) from 115 km offered by the 2.9 kWh version. Meanwhile, the performance of the EV remains unchanged with the 5.4 kW electric motor producing 22 Nm of peak torque. This results in a top speed of up to 90 kmph, while 0 to 40 kmph comes in 3.9 seconds. To give the rider the option to use the power, it gets four ride modes: Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport.

The Ather 450S 3.7 is also equipped with the Ather Eight70 warranty package, which guarantees the battery for 8 years or 80,000 kilometers with at least 70 percent battery health. Deliveries are set to start in August 2025, with bookings now available both online and at Ather stores.



Even with the enhanced battery, the design and dimensions remain the same as those of the standard 450S, featuring the same sharp aesthetics and 12-inch wheels at both the front and rear. The 450S continues to offer a 7-inch LCD with turn-by-turn navigation and supports AtherStack OTA software updates.



Safety features include AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, and integration with Alexa, while OTA updates help keep the system current. Charging from zero to 80 percent takes approximately 4.5 hours using the home charger.