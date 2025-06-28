New BMW CE 04 Teased Ahead Of Launch; Check Details

BMW Motorrad is going to launch an updated version of the CE 04 in the global market. Before the event, the Bavarian giant released a teaser on the social media platform. Although the teaser doesn't reveal much, it does hint at a change of aesthetics for the model. Based on the announcement, this version of the two-wheeler will make its debut on July 5. It comes as part of the brand's strategy of launching multiple new products, which until now included various models based on the 1300 cc platform.

The BMW CE 04 was initially launched in 2022 and is currently in its third model year in the international market. The teaser released by the automaker shows a side panel of the model featuring its badge. Looking at this part, it is hard to judge if the brand is going to change the design or just introduce a new paint scheme. In the teaser, the brand has hinted at a matter-blue colour with fluorescent accents.

The BMW CE 04 currently features an 8.5 kWh battery, which provides a claimed range of 130 km. It is equipped with a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor, a feature that is quite uncommon in India, producing a peak power output of 31 kW and 62 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel through a belt final drive.

The updated CE 04 is expected to launch in India shortly after its worldwide debut. It's important to note that, unlike the CE 02, which is produced locally in India by TVS, the CE 04 is imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), resulting in higher taxation. Therefore, it is priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom).