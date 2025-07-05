2025 Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 Launched In India: Check Prices

Bajaj Auto recently teased an updated version of the Dominar 400 and the Dominar 250. Now, the brand has already launched both the bikes. The smaller of the two comes at a starting price of Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom), while the bigger 400 comes with a 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). As part of the updates, the brand revised the feature list, added more touring equipment, and made ergonomic revisions to both the motorcycles. Many of these changes are shared between the bikes.

Starting with the list of changes, both Dominars now come with four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Off-Road. These modes are meant to aid the rider by altering throttle response and ABS intervention levels depending on the need. Furthermore, the Dominar 400 now gets a ride-by-wire. Meanwhile, the Dominar 250 gets a mechanical throttle setup and gets four ABS modes.

The other significant change is that the Dominar siblings now get the same digital display as the Pulsar NS400Z. This is a colour LCD bonded glass speedometer which works with a new switchgear. Bajaj claims that they have also modified the handlebars for greater comfort during long journeys. Lastly, Bajaj has included a GPS mount for riders to attach their GPS devices or smartphones.

In terms of mechanics, the bikes remain the same. The Dominar 400 will continue to derive its power from a 373 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, generating 39 hp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes with a six-speed gearbox. Likewise, the Dominar 250 will obtain its power from a 248 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 26 hp at 8,500 rpm and 23 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine is also paired with a six-speed transmission.