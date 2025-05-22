2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z To Get A Power Boost: Report

Bajaj is gearing up to bring out a new update for the Pulsar NS400Z in India. The motorcycle was launched in 2024 and this is the first time that the NS400Z is being updated. There has been no official announcement about the details yet, but reports suggest that is likely to get tuned for more power output and will get other updates.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets a 373cc, liquid-cooled engine, connected to a 6-speed gearbox. It propels a peak power and torque output of 40 hp and 35 Nm. With the tuned engine, it is likely to shoot up to 43-44 hp and 37 Nm of peak torque. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets an assist and slipper clutch. Also, the updated iteration is likely to get a quickshifter too.

The current model on sale had a few complaints regarding the motorcycle's poor brakes from consumers. However, as per previous news, Bajaj is expected to rework the braking and also equip wider tyres. It is reported that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will be equipped with 110/70-R17 front and 150/60-R17 rear Apollo Alpha H1 tyres.

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will get no changes in the overall design and features, and will retain most of the aspects of the model currently on sale. It gets a 43mm USD fork at the front and a 6-step adjustable Monoshock with Nitrox. The braking duty is taken care of by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. It has features like twin-channel ABS, three ride modes, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

The prices of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z start from Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) currently, but with the update, it is likely to get a price hike of around Rs 10,000.