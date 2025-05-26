Oben Electric To Launch New Entry-Level Motorcycle Soon, Unveils Fresh Platform

In India, the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment accounts for approximately 30 percent of total two-wheeler sales. The Bengaluru-based company, Oben Electric, has introduced the O100 platform, which aims to provide affordable electric motorcycles tailored for daily commuters. This new platform offers a sustainable alternative to popular 100 cc petrol bikes, such as the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine 100, and Bajaj Platina 100.

The new O100 platform will support Oben's second electric motorcycle. The O100 is a modular platform developed entirely in-house by Oben Electric. It is designed to support various electric motorcycle models with different battery capacities, all priced under Rs 1 lakh. Oben holds over 25 patents related to these technologies. The first motorcycle based on the O100 platform is expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

Oben Electric currently offers two electric motorcycles, the Rorr and the Rorr EZ, both built on their first platform, the ARX.

The Oben Rorr features a 4.4 kWh battery that provides a range of 187 km and can reach a top speed of 100 km/h. It accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3 seconds, delivers a peak power of 8 kW, and achieves an 80 percent charge in only 2 hours. The bike also includes advanced safety features, such as a driver alert system and geo-fencing theft protection. Its starting price is Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The more budget-friendly option, the Rorr EZ, starts at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom) for the 2.6 kWh battery version. There are also versions available with 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh batteries, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.