Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Gets Lifetime Battery Warranty

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced a lifetime battery warranty for its electric motorcycle, Aera. The company claims this is the first time a manufacturer is offering this kind of warranty in India's electric two-wheeler segment. With this, the company aims to mitigate one of the biggest concerns of electric vehicle owners, i.e., battery life and replacement costs.



The Aera provides a lifetime warranty for its battery, which is the most costly part of an electric vehicle. Generally, warranties for EV batteries range from three to eight years. Offering a lifetime warranty significantly alters this norm and may influence how consumers assess the long-term ownership costs.

Matter claims that its capability to provide this warranty is due to its choice to design and produce critical components internally, such as the battery pack and Battery Management System (BMS). These systems have reportedly been tested extensively in various terrains and climates throughout India. According to the company, this in-house manufacturing enables greater durability and consistent performance, justifying the lifetime warranty.



The Matter Aera is equipped with a liquid-cooled battery. This setup not only regulates the battery's temperature but also helps create conditions conducive to prolonging battery life, which is crucial in high-temperature environments.



Addressing the update, Mohal Lalbhai, Founder & CEO, Matter, said, “When you ride with MATTER, we ride with you—for life. Our riders shouldn't have to worry about what powers their bike. This Lifetime Battery Warranty is our way of saying: we've got your back.”



Matter Aera is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 5 kWh battery pack. It gives a certified range of up to 172 km, while the real-world number is 125 km. Powering the bike is an 11.5 kW electric motor, which gives it a top speed of up to 105 kmph. The bike can go from 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds.