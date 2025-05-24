Smaller Hero Xpulse 160 Snapped Testing: Here's What We Know So Far

Hero MotoCorp is reported to be working on its new adventure tourer for the Indian market. Recently, Hero's motorcycle was spied testing on the road, signifying that the brand has already gone through a significant amount of R&D for the adventure motorcycle. The test mule suggests that Hero is working on developing a smaller iteration of the Xpulse, that is expected to be powered by a 160cc engine.

The Hero off-roader spied testing, was seen carrying a smaller engine, likely the one present in the Xtreme 160R. This indicates that the motorcycle might be named the Hero Xpulse 160. It is expected to come up with a 4V setup that will likely shoot 17 hp and 14.6 Nm of torque. It is also expected to get a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero Xpulse 160 Spied Testing

Photo Credit: rushlane

The motorcycle resembles the design and elements of the Xpulse 210. However, it gets smaller disc brakes, ditches the oil-cooling radiator and windshield in the front. Also, the knuckle guards seem different from the ones seen on the Xpulse 210.

Since, the test mule seems to be a smaller version of the Xpulse 210, it is likely to carry the same suspension setup and get a 21-inch wheel in the front and an 18-inch rear wheel. This will help Hero cut down the cost of entirely investing in a new set of underpinnings and hardware.

There is also a possibility that Hero will position this smaller Xpulse as an updated Impulse. After the brands split with Honda, the Impulse was the first motorcycle manufactured by Hero. Also, the Impulse is credited as the first modern adventure motorcycle in the national market. While there has been no confirmation yet, it is expected that Hero might follow the Impulse nomenclature for this off-roader, if not the Xpulse nameplate.