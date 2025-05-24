Hero MotoCorp's Vida To Launch Two New Electric Scooters On 1st July

Hero MotoCorp is trying to diversify its electric scooter lineup in India. Recently, the brand revealed that it will launch two new electric scooters on 1st July. The brand also claimed that the upcoming scooters will be a part of the Vida portfolio. With the announcement of the upcoming electric two-wheelers, Hero will be aiming at making the segment more affordable for the masses.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price Slashed By Rs 40,000 In May

During the announcement, Hero did not spill much details about the upcoming electric scooters. However, sources claim that the brand is working on a cost-effective EV platform, called ACPD. With this, the upcoming vehicles in the Vida lineup are expected to be priced around the entry-level ICE scooters in the Indian market. Also, these electric scooters are likely to stand different from the already existing V2 series and recently unveiled Z series of the brand.

Also Read: TVS Leads EV Export, Shipped Over 4,400 CE 02 Electric Scooters In FY25

Hero Vida

Currently, Vida has three models in its Indian portfolio, namely- the Vida V2 Lite, the Vida V2 Plus and the Vida V2 Pro. All these models are available at a starting price of Rs 74,000 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, Vida is likely to expand its dealership networks, it currently has more than 200 touchpoints that includes 180 dealership expanding across 116 cities in India.

Also Read: Suzuki e-Access Production Under Way; Check Range, Key Features

Hero has showcased significant improvement in the electric two-wheeler sales in FY2025. It registered 175 percent growth, recording sales of 48,673 units in FY25, which earlier stood at 17,720 units in FY24. Also, Hero is likely to increase its production capacity to more than 15,000 units per month from 7,000 electric-scooter units per month, post-announcement of the new two-wheelers.