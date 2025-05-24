Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price Slashed By Rs 40,000 In May

Kawasaki has announced a Rs 40,000 discount on the Ninja ZX-4R for May. After the discount, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R 's price is Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom), down from Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier. Prospective customers can avail the offer by the month's end. Here are the details of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R that you must check out for an easy consideration.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Engine And Powertrain

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R gets a 399cc, liquid-cooled, inline four engine that works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox. It delivers a peak power of 77 hp and 39 Nm of max torque.

Interestingly, the Ninja ZX-4R is the younger sibling of the Kawasaki ZX-6R and is counted as one of the most affordable inline four supersport by the brand available in the country.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R : Hardware

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is based on a trellis frame and stands on a 37 mm USD fork up front and a rear monoshock that also gets preload adjustment. It gets four-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc in the front, and a 220 mm disc in the rear for braking purposes. It has 120/70-ZR17 tyres at the front and the rear tyre is 160/60-ZR17.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R : Features

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R gets a 4.3-inch TFT display. It has smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, four integrated riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider). It also gets an all LED ligh setup that consistituetes of the front headlight and the ZX-10R inspired taillights. Also, dual channel ABS is offered as standard.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R TFT Screen

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Price And Rivals

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is priced at Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom). However, after the May discount, the price has come down to Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R rivals with the likes of Honda CBR650R, Triumph Daytona 660 and Suzuki GSX-8R, in the Indian market.