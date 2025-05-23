Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, CB750 Hornet Launched, Check Details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of two new additions to its premium portfolio - the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP. Bookings for both motorcycles are now open, and their deliveries are set to commence from June 2025 onwards. The All-New Honda CB750 Hornet has been priced at Rs. 8,59,500 (ex-showroom,) and the CB1000 Hornet SP has been priced at Rs. 12,35,900 (ex-showroom). The CB750 Hornet will be available across all BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, while the CB1000 Hornet SP will be sold exclusively through BigWing Topline dealerships in India.

Honda CB750 Hornet

The Honda CB750 Hornet gets a newly developed inline 2-cylinder, 755cc, 4 Stroke, 8 valves, liquid cooled engine that churns out 90.51 hp and 75 Nm. Whereas, CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by a 999cc, liquid cooled, 4 Stroke, 16 valves, Inline Four DOHC engine giving out 155 hp and 107 Nm. Both the bikes are matted with a 6-speed gearbox and get an assist & slipper clutch as well.

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP gets dual front disc brakes with 310mm Brembo radial-mount calipers at the front and s a 240mm disc at the rear. The CB750 Hornet gets 296mm dual front disc brakes and a 240mm disc at the rear. Both the models feature dual-channel ABS for additional safety.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

During the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "The Indian premium motorcycle segment has shown tremendous growth over the years, especially among young and passionate riders looking for performance with style. With the launch of the CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP, we aim to further strengthen our presence in the fun biking space. These motorcycles are a true representation of Honda's legacy of engineering excellence, aggressive design, and thrilling performance. We are confident these Hornets will strike a chord with riders who seek a dynamic and sporty riding experience."

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "Hornet has always held a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts, and with the introduction of the CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP, we are taking that legacy to the next level. These motorcycles combine cutting-edge technology, iconic design, and a commanding road presence, making them a compelling choice in their respective segments. The growing appetite for performance motorcycles in India excites us, and we believe these Hornets will resonate with every thrill-seeker out there. We look forward to a great response from the biking community."