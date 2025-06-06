Bajaj To Launch New 125 cc Motorcycle In India: Report

Bajaj Auto, one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in India. The OEM has established itself in the commuter segment, commanding good sales. To further increase the numbers and improve its presence, the manufacturer plans on expanding its model lineup. This will be done with the addition of a new 125 cc motorcycle, as per reports. This seems like a viable move from the automaker, considering a huge chunk of its overall sales comes from this segment.

Presently, the brand has models like Pulsar N125, NS125, and Pulsar 125 with a sporty body style, contributing to the sales numbers. Apart from that, the brand also has a significant presence in other segments with 150 cc and 160 cc bikes like Pulsar N150, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS160, and N160.

In FY21, Bajaj Auto held about 20 per cent of the market share in the 125cc-plus segment. By FY24, Bajaj reported a rise in market share to approximately 25.5 per cent. However, due to certain challenges, the market share declined to 24 per cent in FY25. Nonetheless, the growth forecasts for the 125cc segment remain quite promising.

The details of the new 125 cc motorcycle are still scarce. This is likely to be a new product. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the brand might also revive the Discover brand, which was once popular in the Indian market. It is to be noted that the 125 cc segment with a sporty design is a highly competitive one. This consists of models like the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider, Honda SP125, and others.

Bajaj Auto is also planning on expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the addition of an even more affordable Chetak electric scooter. This will build on the success of the Chetak 35 Series platform and will likely be launched in June.