Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India With OBD-2B Engine; Gets New Colour Option

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is now OBD-2B compliant and also gets a new Pearl Tech White colour with blue spoked rims while the Champion Yellow No.2 colour features black coloured body panels and blue rims; The Glass Sparkle Black gets grey and red graphics complemented by black rims. The mid-size ADV is priced at Rs. 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom) which is the same price as before. Apart from the new colour option and OBD-2B compliance, the motorcycle stays the same as before.

The motorcycle continues to get a 776 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 81 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The motorcycle is suspended on fully adjustable Showa USD fork up front and a Showa monoshock at the rear. Both units get a travel of 220 mm. The ground clearance on the motorcycle is also 220 mm. As per ADV standards, the motorcycle gets a 21-inch wire-spoke wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Both wheels are shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour adventure tyres.

The motorcycle also features a 20-litre fuel tank for extended range, and electronic rider aids including Suzuki intelligent ride system, three riding modes, traction control with gravel mode, ride-by-wire electronic throttle, two-mode ABS, low RPM assist and Suzuki easy start system.