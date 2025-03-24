2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Get New Colours, OBD-2B Compliant Engine

Updated Suzuki Avenis
Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the Avenis and the Bugrman scooter for 2025. With this model year update, both the scooters have now become OBD-2B compliant engines. This comes as part of the brand's strategy to make its lineup OBD-2B compliant which already covers models like Access scooters and motorcycles like Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and V-Strom.
Powering the Suzuki Avenis is an OBD-2B compliant all-aluminum 124.3 cc single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 8.5 hp of power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,500 rpm. The updates in this unit have been made to make it more efficient and eco-friendly.
The top EX variant comes in three different color options, which include the newly introduced Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, along with Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze. The base variant offers seven color choices: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, Pearl Moon Stone Gray (exclusive to the Standard Edition), as well as colors exclusive to the Ride Connect variant - Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (4TX).
The updated Burgman is powered by the same all-aluminum 124.3cc single-cylinder engine that adheres to OBD-2B standards and is used in the Suzuki Avenis. The power output remains unchanged, delivering 8.5 hp and 10 Nm of peak torque.
2025 Suzuki AvenisWith the updates in place, the Suzuki Avenis now comes priced at Rs 93,200 (ex-showroom). It gets four paint scheme options including Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow with Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White and Glossy Sparkle Black. The brand is also offering a special edition Metallic Matte Black colour for Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom).
2025 Suzuki BurgmanThe latest update of the scooter comes at a starting price of Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Burgman Street EX, while the relatively affordable Burgman Street will be sold at a starting price of Rs 95,800 (ex-showroom).
