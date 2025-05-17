2025 Suzuki Avenis Launched In India; Check Price, Updates

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, the two-wheeler manufacturing arm of the Japanese corporation, has launched the 2025 Suzuki Avenis in the Indian market. The new iteration of the scooter comes with changes in its powertrain to make it compliant with the stricter OBD-2B emission norms. With this, the two-wheeler gets aesthetic upgrades with new colour options. With all of this, it comes priced at Rs 91,400 (ex-showroom). Here we take a look at the details of the vehicle.

Starting with the major change, i.e., the 124.3 cc single-cylinder engine made out of aluminium in the OBD-2B compliant Suzuki Avenis. This unit is tuned to produce 8.5 hp of power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,500 rpm. The brand claims it has Suzuki Eco Performance, offering power, performance, and fuel efficiency.

The power unit is housed in a body with a sporty design. It also comes with a digital instrument cluster, giving all the information related to the vehicle to the rider, including battery voltage, oil change indicator, digital clock, dual trip meter, engine temperature indicator, fuel gauge, an eco-mode indicator and fuel consumption meter.

The design is complemented by paint scheme options including Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, and Glossy Sparkle Black.

The list of features also includes LED lighting, an integrated engine start and stop switch with Suzuki Easy Start System, side stand interlock, step seat, split grab rails, and a floorboard, which the manufacturer claims is long and wide. Additional features also include a USB-equipped front box, front rack for storage, one push central locking & shuttered key system, external hinge-type fuel cap, and 21.8L under-seat storage space.