Suzuki Avenis 125 Gets New Colours- But Not For Indian Buyers

Suzuki has updated the Avenis 125 for 2026 with new colour options. However, these changes have not been implemented in the version of the scooter sold in the Indian market. Presently, the new colour scheme will be available in the international market. Besides the aesthetic update, the scooter remains the same as the previous version without any changes in mechanics, design, or the feature list.

Specifically, the Suzuki Avenis 125 now gets a combination of bronze and black with the 'Avenis' decal on the side panels. Along with this, the brand has introduced an all-black variant of the two-wheeler. Meanwhile, the Indian iteration of the scooter gets Mat Platinum Silver No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No 2 with Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White, and Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Mira Red.

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150 Vs Hero Xoom 160 Vs Yamaha Aerox 155 Comparison: Specs And Price

Along with it, the brand has also introduced new colours on the Burgman Street 125EX. It gets a Matt navy blue, Pearl Grace White, more commonly known as off-white, and the same all-black colourway.

Even with these changes in place, the Suzuki Avenis 125 continues to be powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which produces 8 bhp of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. This same unit is used on the Burgman Street 125EX.

Both scooters come equipped with 21.5 liters of storage space under the seat, along with two hooks for helmets and two utility hooks. Additionally, a USB charging port is located at the front within a storage compartment that can be closed.