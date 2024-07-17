2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched In India, Features New Colours & Graphics

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched the 2024 Suzuki Avenis in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 92,000. With the updated looks, the Avenis is designed to appeal to younger audiences, especially the GenZ riders. In the Indian market, the Suzuki Avenis goes against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Dio 125, Aprilia SR 125, Yamaha Ray ZR and more.

Talking about the refreshed look of the 2024 Suzuki Avenis, Mr. Kenichi Umeda - Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The Suzuki Avenis has been well received by young Indian riders for its stylish mobility solutions. With its fresh and updated look, the 2024 Suzuki Avenis is expected to appeal to GenZ riders who seek both excitement and convenience in their daily commute. We believe that this launch will meet customer expectations and enhance the urban riding experience with its blend of style, technology, and performance."

2024 Suzuki Avenis: Design & Colours

Thanks to new colour options and graphics, the 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 looks fresh. However, the design is largely the same. The scooter is now available in four eye-catching colour combinations - Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black & Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White. Each colour option is complemented by bold graphics, further boasting large 'SUZUKI' lettering on the sides.

2024 Suzuki Avenis: Specs

Powering the scooter is an all-aluminum 124.3cc engine that delivers 8.7 Hp and 10 Nm of max output. The Avenis gets a seat height of 780 mm while putting to use a 12-inch rim on the front and a 10-inch rim around the rear. For the braking duties, there is a disc up front and a drum brake setup at the rear.

2024 Suzuki Avenis: Features

The equipment list on the Suzuki Avenis is long. It comprises a Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital instrument console with Suzuki Ride Connect App, full-LED lighting, an easy-start system, a front box USB socket and more. The instrument cluster further offers the convenience of alerts for calls, SMS, & WhatsApp alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and more.