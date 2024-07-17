Mercedes-Benz Wishbox Campaign Launched, Aimed To Reinforce Accessibility To Brand

India's one of the largest and most desirable luxury carmakers - Mercedes-Benz, has announced the launch of its popular 'Wishbox campaign, for customers aspiring for their cherished Mercedes-Benz. With 'Wishbox' Mercedes-Benz has created a novel and easy financial solutions for customers like 'Step-up EMI', 'Lower EMI with higher annual payout' and 'EMI Holiday', which offers customised financial solutions to aspiring customers, based on their financial requirements and preferences. Adding to a host of innovative Mobility Solutions, Wishbox aims to make the dream of owning a Mercedes-Benz, more accessible than ever before.

Watch Mercedes-Benz EQA Review:

Key elements of Wishbox:

1. Step-Up EMI solutions: Designed for customers seeking lower initial financial commitment, and wanting an upgrade or trade-in, this option offers low monthly payments with gradual increases year-on-year, culminating in a balloon payment at the end. Ideal for salaried professionals and individuals looking to upgrade or trade in their vehicles. Step-Up EMI starts at Rs 39,000.

2. Easy Annual Benefit: Tailored for those preferring larger one-time annual payments, but comfortable with lower monthly EMIs only. It suits salaried professionals anticipating annual bonuses or similar financial arrangements. EMI starts at Rs 60,000.

3. EMI Holiday: Mercedes-Benz is offering a zero to minimal EMI option for the first three months after purchase. This offer is particularly beneficial for prospective buyers looking to manage initial expenses effectively. EMI from the fourth month starts at Rs 57,000.

Also Read- Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 4MATIC & CLE Cabriolet Launch On August 8

In addition, the German marque has another arsenal up its sleeves to make the ownership experience easier on the pockets - Mercedes-Benz STAR Agility+. Unlike any other traditional finance products, STAR Agility+ comprises service packages, assured buyback value, extended warranty, and 40% lower monthly commitments.

The product is curated to offer complete peace of mind throughout customers' entire ownership experience. At the end of the tenure, the customer can opt for three options: either upgrade, retain the vehicle by refinancing or payout the buyback value and lastly, return the Mercedes-Benz, offering complete freedom of ownership. Whichever option the customer chooses at the end of the contract, the vehicle's value will match the outstanding balance.

