Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Launched At Rs 1.35 Crore

The German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, has launched the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe in the country, further strengthening its top-end luxury performance portfolio in India. The sporty, elegant two-door model combines the best of both worlds - the agility and sportiness of the C-Class with the space, elegance and status of the E-Class, says Mercedes-Benz. The performance coupe is priced at Rs 1.35 Crore, ex-showroom.

The new CLE 53 4MATIC+ uses an upgraded version of the 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder turbo engine. The facelift generation of the high-performance engine, now known as the M256M, impresses above all with optimised combustion chambers with redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, optimised injection and a new exhaust gas turbocharger. In conjunction with the new electric additional compressor, this offers an increase in boost pressure by 0.4 bar to 1.5 bar and thus a higher torque of 560 Nm in continuous operation and 600 Nm in overboost for up to 12 seconds. It generates a peak power output of 449 Hp.

The powerhouse also gets a second-gen 48V ISG, and the transmission duties here are performed by a 9-speed automatic gearbox. There are five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programmes in total, namely Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes 4.2 seconds, and the speed is electronically restricted at 250 kmph, but can be stretched to 270 kmph with the optional AMG Driver's Package. The coupe rides on air dampers and features rear-wheel steering as well.

The interior welcomes passengers with the latest generation MBUX infotainment system, featuring a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display and an 11.9-inch driver-oriented central display. Besides, the integral seats in ARTICO man-made leather/MICROCUT black microfibre with AMG-specific graphics and red contrasting topstitching combine sportiness with strong lateral support.