Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 4MATIC & CLE Cabriolet Launch On August 8

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch of two new vehicles for the Indian market on August 8: the GLC 43 Coupe and the CLE Cabriolet. The GLC 43 Coupe is the performance-oriented version of the GLC, while the CLE Cabriolet is being introduced in India for the first time. Currently, Mercedes-Benz has two cabriolets in its portfolio: the SL 55 and the E 53.

The CLE Cabriolet will be positioned above the C-Class in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. It is based on Mercedes' Modular Rear Architecture and is available overseas with both coupe and convertible roof options. The CLE combines elements of both the C-Class and E-Class, featuring a shark nose effect with power bulges on the bonnet and a fabric folding roof. Inside, it boasts a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a 2+2 seating layout.

Globally, the CLE Cabriolet is offered with 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter petrol engines, as well as a 2.0-liter diesel engine, all paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. Which of these engines will be available in India is yet to be confirmed.

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe was unveiled globally in September 2023. Similar to the C43 AMG launched last year, the coupe SUV is powered by a downsized 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. It produces 421 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited). The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Both cars will arrive in India via the CBU route. However, the previous generation of the GLC 43 Coupe was locally assembled. Expect both cars to be priced above Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).