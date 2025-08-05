Suzuki Avenis Scooter Launched With Dual-Tone Colours; Check Price

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new iteration of the Avenis scooter with new dual-tone paint schemes. With the aesthetic upgrade, the 125 cc scooter comes at a starting price of Rs 91,400 for the standard edition, and Rs 93,200 for the Ride Connect variant (ex-showroom). The new colour combination Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2 paired with Glass Sparkle Black. It is aimed at improving the scooter's sporty appeal.

The new colour options will be available alongside the existing colour lineup. This means the consumers can still have Glossy Sparkle Black paired with Pearl Glacier White, Pearl Mira Red, and a solid Glossy Sparkle Black option.

The Avenis boasts a 124.3 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that meets BS6 OBD-2B emission standards. It generates 8 hp at 6,750 rpm and offers 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This engine is equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology aimed at balancing fuel efficiency with performance. As a result, the Avenis rivals models such as the Yamaha RayZR, Honda Dio 125, and TVS Ntorq.

This scooter includes a digital instrument panel, LED headlamps and tail lamps, split grab rails, and striking body graphics. Useful features consist of a front storage area with a USB charging port, an external hinge-type fuel cap, a roomy 21.8-litre under-seat storage space, and a long, comfortable step-through seat. It is fitted with a 12-inch front tyre, features telescopic front suspension, comes with a Combined Brake System (CBS), and has a side stand interlock for enhanced safety.