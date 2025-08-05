Next-Gen Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched In India At Rs 1.27 Lakh; Range, Specs

Oben Electric has launched the next-gen Rorr EZ Sigma electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The bike has launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant, while the higher variant comes at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom) with a bigger battery pack. Once the introductory prices expire, the bike will be sold at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The consumers who wish to buy the EV can book it for a token amount of Rs 2,999, while deliveries will begin on August 15, 2025.

Diving into the details of the changes, the bike has received aesthetic upgrades, which come in the form of a redesigned seat, which is aimed at offering better comfort over long-distance commutes. Meanwhile, the rest of the details remain the same, with a round headlamp along with sharp cuts and creases around the body. To further improve its appeal, the brand is offering new graphics with a new electric red colour, expanding the options with Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan.

The EV manufacturer has also made changes to the list of features. The bike now gets a new five-inch TFT colour display, which makes interaction with the bike easier to operate features like built-in navigation, trip meter, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music. The bike also gets a Oben Electric App, which opens doors to features like built-in GPS and geo-fencing, access remote diagnostics, receive smart alerts, locate charging stations across, and more.

The Oben Rorr EZ comes with two battery pack options including 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh LFP battery packs offering range of up to 140 km and 175 km on a single charge, respectively. The smaller battery pack can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 1.30 hours while the bigger battery pack takes 2 hours. Both battery pack work with a 7.5 kW electric motor offering 52 Nm of peak torque. This gives the bike a top-speed of up to 95 kmph.