Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999; Range Of Up To 175 Kilometres

Oben Electric launched its electric motorcycle Rorr EZ at an introductory price starting at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The Rorr EZ is available in three battery pack options.

The three battery variants are 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. The base variant offers a range of 110 kilometres, takes 45 minutes to fully charge and is available in grey colour. The 3.4 kWh variant is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), offers a range of 140 kilometres and takes 90 minutes to fully charge.

The top-of-the-line 4.4 kWh variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom), offers a range of 175 kilometres and takes 120 minutes to fully charge. The mid and top variants come in four colour choices. The colour options are electro amber, surge cyan, lumina green and photon white.

All the variants of the Rorr EZ claim a top speed of 95 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, thanks to a motor that generates 52 Nm of peak torque. There are three ride modes - Eco, City and Havoc. Oben Rorr EZ features a colour-segmented LED display, geo-fencing and theft protection.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric said, “In a market where motorcycles outsells scooters two-to-one, the launch of the Rorr EZ marks a bold step toward democratizing electric mobility in India and turning the electric dream into a reality for all. As the automotive landscape has evolved from geared scooters to gearless models and cars transitioning from manual to automatic, it's time for motorcycles to embrace this innovation."