Honda Fun EV, Urban EV Concepts Unveiled At EICMA 2024

Honda has showcased two new electric vehicle concepts - the EV Fun Concept and EV Urban Concept at the EICMA 2024. Honda has also revealed the European line-up for model year 2025 and high-performance V3 Engine Concept at the auto show in Milan.

The concepts are in line with Honda's plans of electric range diversification and its target of 30 EV model introductions globally by 2030.

The EV Fun Concept is Honda's first electric sports model. It offers performance equivalent to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle and will go into production in 2025. Honda says the EV Fun Concept brings the quiet, vibration-free ride that is only possible with electric power - in an easy-to-manage naked motorcycle package with a sleek, futuristic design language.

The EV Fun Concept's battery is compatible with the CCS2 quick charger (the same standard as automobiles) and has been developed to find the optimal balance between lightweight and quick charging performance. It will provide a cruising range of over 100 kilometres.

The EV Urban Concept, as the name suggests, is an electric model suited for urban electric mobility with its function-focused design, connected technologies and in-house developed battery pack.

Honda also displayed a new high-efficiency, high-performance internal combustion engine (ICE) concept, developed for larger displacement motorcycles. Designed to be extremely slim and compact, the water-cooled 75-degree, V3 engine features the world's first electrical compressor for motorcycles, which is able to control compression of the intake air irrespective of engine rpm. This means that high-response torque can be delivered across the full rpm range. In addition, the electrical compressor allows a high degree of freedom of layout of all components in the limited space available on a motorcycle and an efficient centralization of mass.

Alongside new concepts, Honda also showcased the model year 2025 of NC750X, GB350S, XL750 Transalp, CB750 Hornet, SH350, ADV350 and Europe's top-selling scooter - the PCX125. The entire range meets EURO5+ regulations.



