EICMA 2024: Steelbird Showcases Ignyte ECE 22.06, DOT Helmets

Leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Steelbird showcased its premium range of Ignyte helmets, which ECE 22.06 and DOT certified at the EICMA 2024. The Indian brand also announced its entry into the European market.

The AI series of Ignyte helmets features models such as the AI 10, AI 14, and AI 16. The AI series has Airlite Fiberglass Shell which is among world's lightest helmets, crafted using fiberglass. Each model in this series are equipped with a multi-density EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) liner to enhance impact absorption for superior protection. The helmets also feature polycarbonate anti-scratch visors for clear, durable visibility. Additional highlights include dual spoilers for improved aerodynamics, reflective neck elements for added visibility, and washable interiors.

The IGN series includes models such as the IGN 12, IGN 16, IGN 20, IGN 27, IGN 30, and IGN 40. A standout feature of the IGN series is its advanced ventilation technology. Crafted with high-impact ABS material, the IGN series also incorporates multi-layered, high-density EPS for enhanced impact resistance and includes dual certifications (DOT and ISI) on select models. Additional features like quick-release visor mechanisms, hair-friendly padding, neck protectors, and advanced noise reduction elevate the IGN series as a versatile choice for riders.

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited. “Our lineup introduced at EICMA is a clear reflection of our focus on safety, quality, and cutting-edge design. Representing India on such a prestigious platform shows that Ignyte helmets can stand shoulder to shoulder with global brands in terms of innovation and performance.”







