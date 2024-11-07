EICMA 2024: Hero Mavrick 440 Unveiled With Updates

Hero Motors had a packed event at EICMA 2024, unveiling four new products. Apart from them is a more premium-looking and feature-packed variant of the Mavrick 440. This updated Mavrick 440 could be launched in India as a higher-spec version of the existing motorcycle in the future. Let's take a look at what it's packing.

Hero Mavrick 440: What Has Changed?

The updated Hero Mavrick 440 sports a glossy grey paint scheme with black graphics. It also features upscale inverted front forks, similar to those on the Harley Davidson X440, giving it a beefier front look and overall more muscular styling. Additionally, it now includes a new vertically stacked TFT console, seemingly borrowed from its Harley sibling. The Mavrick 440's TFT screen has a unique layout to distinguish it from the Harley.

Hero Mavrick 440: What Hasn't Changed?

The motorcycle's kerb weight has been reduced from 191 kg to 189 kg. The engine remains the same, still running the 440cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder unit that delivers 27 hp and 36 Nm of peak torque. It's coupled with a 6-speed transmission that's aided by an assist and slipper clutch. The trellis frame, 17-inch alloys, 803 mm seat height, and 175 mm ground clearance remain unchanged.

Hero Mavrick 440: Expected Price And Launch Timeline

The updated Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to launch in the Indian market soon. We estimate it could debut at the Hero World Event 2025, scheduled for early next year. The updated model is likely to cost Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 more than the current version.

Image Credit