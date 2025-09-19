Suzuki Two-Wheeler Prices Drop By Up To Rs 18,024- Avenis, Gixxer, And More

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a price cut for its two-wheelers sold in the Indian market. The development comes after the government announced a reduction in GST rates for two-wheelers below 350 cc. The brand is passing on the full benefits that come with the changes to the consumers. This is a significant move from the manufacturer, as this comes right before the upcoming festive season, which is a time for higher sales for the auto industry.

Suzuki has significantly reduced the prices across its full lineup, which includes models with a capacity of less than 350cc. For starters, the brand's most popular model, the Access, has experienced a price cut of Rs 8,523. Its sportier alternative, the Avenis, enjoys a smaller reduction of Rs 7,823. The price of the Burgman Street has been decreased by Rs 8,373, while the more upscale Burgman Street EX benefits from a larger reduction of Rs 9,798.

Scooter Price List

Model Old Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) New Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Difference Access Rs 1,02,400 Rs 93,877 Rs 8,523 Avenis Rs 94,000 Rs 86,177 Rs 7,823 Burgman Street Rs 1,00,600 Rs 92,227 Rs 8,373 Burgman Street EX Rs 1,17,700 Rs 1,07,902 Rs 9,798

Regarding motorcycles, the Gixxer series is now available at a lower price by at least Rs 11,520, whereas the higher-end Gixxer SF 250 has the largest price drop of Rs 18,024. The quarter-litre touring motorcycle from Suzuki, the V-Strom SX, has seen a price reduction of Rs 17,982.

Bike Price List

Model Old Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) New Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Difference GIXXER Rs 1,38,401 Rs 1,26,881 Rs 11,520 GIXXER SF Rs 1,47,901 Rs 1,35,590 Rs 12,311 GIXXER 250 Rs 1,98,501 Rs 1,81,976 Rs 16,525 GIXXER SF 250 Rs 2,16,500 Rs 1,98,476 Rs 18,024 V-Strom SX Rs 2,16,000 Rs 1,98,018 Rs 17,982

The move from the brand is in line with the pattern of the market and might give the manufacturer an advantage in terms of sales. With the festive season in sight, the automaker might be able to reap the benefits of the changes in price.