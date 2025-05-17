BMW Motorrad Teases New Sportbike Concept, Set to Be Unveiled on May 23

BMW Motorrad is on a launch spree; the Bavarian giant recently launched multiple new models based on the 1300 cc platform. Now, without a break, the German automaker has teased a new concept model, which is to be revealed on May 23. Released via various social media platforms, the teaser image shows the shadow of a sports bike. While the teaser YouTube adds a clue with the tagline "The Quest for the Speed of Light".



The silhouette gives a bit of a hint at the shape of the new machine. With a fully-faired sporty body, the latest machine has an aggressive design. However, unlike other models of the automaker, it has a rather flat tank and a stretched tank toward the seat. This differentiates it from the M 1000 RR and the S 1000 RR. Furthermore, it has a short but aerodynamic tail section.

Probing the image a bit more, there seems to be some use of carbon fibre on the fenders, the side panels, and the tail. Quite possibly, the manufacturer is working to control the overall weight of the machine. The gold fork tubes contrast sharply with the dark background, and the handlebar grips sit lower compared to the tank, though they are not as pronounced as those on the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR.



Following the pattern of modern sports bikes, the brand seems to have incorporated winglets in the design. Still in the concept stage, the production model might spawn a new model deviating from the S 1000 RR and the M 1000 RR. Speculations are, this might be a new iteration of the HP4 models, which were in production between 2014 to 2018. These models were focused on being lightweight, using a lot of carbon fibre.