Mission: Impossible Bikes - Every Motorcycle Tom Cruise Has Ridden

The first Mission: Impossible movie was released nearly 30 years ago, and its success led to a series of sequels, each featuring at least one action-packed scene, showing the audience an elaborate romance between Tom Cruise and a motorcycle. These scenes featuring motorcycles achieved an iconic status, giving the makers a reason to carry forward the tradition. With the release of the latest installment, i.e, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2, which is likely the final chapter in the series, we are reminded of all the bikes wrecked by the international spy throughout the franchise.

Triumph Speed Triple (Mission: Impossible II)

The first Mission: Impossible sequel gave the chance to Brits. The movie featured the new Speed Triple T509 with Ethan Hunt chasing Sean Ambrose riding a Daytona 595. Later on, all you see are moments that get your heart pounding with a series of stoppies and jumps. Fun fact: the bike at the time was not part of the brand's lineup. The British brand had to make five units of the machine for production. After finishing the movie, impressed by the bike, Cruise added one of these to his collection.

Also Read: Limited Edition Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX Breaks Cover

Triumph Bonneville (Mission: Impossible III)

In the third film of the franchise, there was no significant chase scene as such. However, the movie again had Triumph in front of the camera. This time, it was a Bonneville Scrambler, a modified version with knobbly tires. It was in the scene when Hunt arrives at an airstrip for a rendezvous with his team. The small scene was enough for the motorcycle to fetch $30,000 at an auction.

BMW S1000RR (Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation)

Another year, another impossible mission for Ethan Hunt. In the fifth chapter of the series, Rogue Nation, Tom Cruise shot arguably one of the most iconic scenes on a motorcycle in the history of movies. Saddled on a BMW S1000RR, Hunt is seen chasing enemy operatives while creating one of the most realistic motorcycle chase scenes. So much so that at one point, Cruise is seen hitting his knee on the ground while leaning the bike into a corner. The bike in the frame is as special as the scene itself, as it was one of the most powerful bikes of its time and was the first one to feature traction control.

BMW R NineT (Mission: Impossible, Fallout)

Just like the British brand, the Bavarian brand returned to the franchise, this time in Fallout with the R NineT. In the streets of Paris, helmetless Tom Cruise can be seen gunning a bike the wrong way on the street. The classic scrambler plays its part as seriously as the actor himself, powering through the streets with the raw grunt of the 1170 cc boxer twin engine.

Honda CRF250 (Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part 1)

The breathtaking stunt scene featuring a slightly modified Honda CRF450 upped the ante, even after Tom Cruise broke his ankle filming a scene in the previous movie. In this scene, Hunt uses the motocross bike from the Japanese manufacturer to jump off a cliff in Norway to end up parachuting his way onto a moving train.

With the mention of this scene, we are all caught up to the present day and would have to wait to see what the Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 2 has in store for all the bike enthusiasts.