Viral: Artist Creates Bhojpuri Version Of 'Mission: Impossible' Theme Music

Not too long ago, it was impossible to think that the theme of an iconic Hollywood film could be given a regional twist. Not anymore, though. An artist has blended the famous Mission: Impossible anthem with Bhojpuri tunes, and it's a massive hit on the Internet. The video, shared on the Instagram account Acoustic Music Library, shows the artist performing the song on a synthesizer.

In the clip, we see a desktop with a Tom Cruise wallpaper and text: "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Bhojpuri." The artist adds multiple autotunes to the track to give traditional folk melodies a modern edge.

The note attached to the post reads, "Mission Impossible in Bhojpuri."





And in no time, the comment section of the video was filled with positive comments.

Singer Jyotica Tangri wrote, “This is crazy good.”

Another user said, “Movie name---EE NA HOPAI.”

“Bruh you missed the major thing! DJ! DJ! Dj! dj! Santosh! Santosh! Santosh!” read another comment.

A user wrote, "Ethan laal yadav," referring to the lead character of the movie.

"I reckon this gonna blow things out of true proportion," said another.

Based on the 1996 television series, the Mission: Impossible franchise has seven films. The last installment in the series Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released in 2023. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the star cast also included Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga and Henry Czerny in pivotal roles.

Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Mission Force, has headlined all seven films so far and will be seen next in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which will hit the cinemas in 2025.