<i>KGF</i> Actor Dinesh Mangaluru Dies At 55

Veteran Kannada actor and art director Dinesh Mangaluru died on Monday. He was 55.

Dinesh Mangaluru breathed his last at 3:30 am at his residence in Udupi.

He was best known for his performance as the Bombay Don in KGF and had also appeared in films like Kichcha and Kirik Party.

As per a report by Udayavani, Dinesh had suffered a stroke while shooting for Kantara.

He underwent treatment in Bengaluru and had recovered, but fell ill again last week and was admitted to Ankadakkatte Suregon Hospital.

The report further mentioned that he had been unwell for the past year after being hospitalised due to a brain haemorrhage.

Background

Before rising to fame with roles in films such as Rana Vikram, Ambari, Savari, Inti Ninna Beti, Aa Dingi and Slum Bala, Dinesh worked extensively as an art director.

His art direction credits include Prarthane, Tughlak, Bettada Jeeva, Surya Kanti and Raavana, among others. He also had a strong foundation in theatre before entering mainstream cinema.

Dinesh's body will be brought to Bengaluru on Monday evening. His family said it will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Laggere from 8 am on Tuesday, followed by the final rites at Sumanahalli crematorium.

Born in Kundapur in Udupi district, Dinesh had been a longtime resident of Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife Bharati and sons Pawan and Sajjan.