Man Dies After Falling From Pulpit Rock, The Cliff Featured In 'Mission Impossible'

A tourist died after falling nearly 2,000 feet off an iconic cliff in Norway, which was also featured in a 'Mission Impossible' movie. Nina Thommesen, a police attorney for the local authorities, confirmed to CNN that a man in his 40s died on June 2 after falling from the cliff. An eyewitness stated the man slipped and fell from the cliff.

Authorities have not released the man's identity but said they recovered his phone and identification.

''The police are investigating the case as a fall accident. We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened,'' Ms Thommesen said.