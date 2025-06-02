On Camera, Narrow Escape For Pillion As Bike Crashes Into Stream

If you thought only Tom Cruise could push the limits with his stunts in Mission: Impossible films, strap up because you are in for a ride. A Vietnamese man left social media flabbergasted with his brilliantly timed jump to escape a bike crash. And the move was straight out of a Hollywood action flick.

In a video shared on X, three men are seen riding a motorcycle, which approaches a bridge at high speed. At the crossroads, a van appears from the other side, and the rider loses control of the vehicle. To avoid hitting the van, he decides to plunge the bike into the stream flowing underneath the bridge.

Since the two-wheeler nearly brushed the bridge's fence, the third man jumped just in the nick of time. He held on to the iron fence, pulling off a miraculous save, reminding people on the internet of something they had only seen in the movies.

He's definitely Tom Cruise's stunt double! pic.twitter.com/PV6Ldeo6VH — The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 31, 2025

Many in the comments section praised his presence of mind.

One of the users said the man in the video "pulled a Mission: Impossible move", while the one seated in the middle was "still buffering".

That guy pulled a Mission Impossible move while the dude in the middle is still buffering ???? pic.twitter.com/BGdW9Q2qG3 — Nikkhil (@nikkhil23) June 1, 2025

"Bro doesn't have reflexes. Reflexes have him," said another.

Bro doesn't have reflexes. Reflexes have him. — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) May 31, 2025

"He was really smooth. Didn't want to get his feet wet," read another comment.

He was really smooth. Didn't want to get his feet wet!! — The Pied Piper for X (@piedpiperofx2) May 31, 2025

