On Camera, Narrow Escape For Pillion As Bike Crashes Into Stream

A user said the man in the video "pulled a Mission Impossible move".

If you thought only Tom Cruise could push the limits with his stunts in Mission: Impossible films, strap up because you are in for a ride. A Vietnamese man left social media flabbergasted with his brilliantly timed jump to escape a bike crash. And the move was straight out of a Hollywood action flick.

In a video shared on X, three men are seen riding a motorcycle, which approaches a bridge at high speed. At the crossroads, a van appears from the other side, and the rider loses control of the vehicle. To avoid hitting the van, he decides to plunge the bike into the stream flowing underneath the bridge.

Since the two-wheeler nearly brushed the bridge's fence, the third man jumped just in the nick of time. He held on to the iron fence, pulling off a miraculous save, reminding people on the internet of something they had only seen in the movies.

Many in the comments section praised his presence of mind.

One of the users said the man in the video "pulled a Mission: Impossible move", while the one seated in the middle was "still buffering".

"Bro doesn't have reflexes. Reflexes have him," said another.

"He was really smooth. Didn't want to get his feet wet," read another comment.

In February, a video of a skydiver suffering a mid-air seizure during a free fall went viral. The clip showed the skydiver losing control and spiralling uncontrollably while unconscious. But moments later, a fellow skydiver-instructor manoeuvred through the air to reach him. The rescuer then stabilised the skydiver's descent and deployed their parachute just in time, averting a fatal disaster.

