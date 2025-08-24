Watch: Odisha Woman's Stunning 'Dhoom' Dance Goes Viral, Internet Says, "Nailed It"

Pallabi Khatua, an Instagram user known as "Mrs Geetanjali", posted a mindblowing video of herself dancing to a popular Bollywood song Dhoom Again from the movie Dhoom 2. The video went viral on social media platforms as Khatua showcased her impressive dance moves in a saree. Starring actor Hrithik Roshan, the song is known for its energetic choreography. Khatua's video showed her mastering such complex moves.

Watch the video here:

Khatua, who hails from Odisha, enjoys a huge following on Instagram with her stunning performances, including a recent video to the song Mehboob Mere from the film Fiza, which has crossed two million views.

The Dhoom Again video has garnered over 5,20,000 views and numerous positive comments, with users praising her energetic performance and dance skills. Some even jokingly suggested she could be the next Bollywood actress.

Social media users lauded Khatua for the performance. "This is unexpected # mam you nailed it," one user wrote.

"Aunty eats 1000 Hrithik Roshans in her morning breakfast," another wrote.

"Super fantastic, outstanding, mind-blowing," a third wrote.

When Groom Surprised Bride With 'Dhoom' Dance

In June, an American groom channelled his inner Bollywood to plan a sweet surprise for an Indian bride as he danced on the Dhoom Again song from Dhoom 2. The video went viral as it even reached Hrithik Roshan, who said, "Love it."

The video shows the groom coming on the stage and then being surrounded by his friends. All of a sudden, the Dhoom Again song starts playing, with the groom hitting the floor with the hook step.