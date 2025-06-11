This US Groom Surprises Bride With 'Dhoom' Dance, Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An American groom surprised his Indian bride with a dance to "Dhoom Again."

The video of the performance went viral, receiving positive reactions online.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan expressed his enjoyment of the viral dance video.

An American groom channelled his inner Bollywood to plan a sweet surprise for an Indian bride as he danced on "Dhoom Again" song from "Dhoom 2". The internet has all good things to say about the video and made it so viral that it even reached Hrithik Roshan, who said, "Love it."

The video showed the groom coming on the stage and then getting surrounded by his friends. All of a sudden, the "Dhoom Again" song starts playing, with the groom hitting the floor with the hook step.

The video was shared on an Instagram account named letteringbysav, with the caption, "They all ate that omg. Groom surprised the bride with this dance."

One user wrote, "He deserves Aadhar card after this." "Omg. The crowd does not deserve him. There needs to be more desis on the crowd," another user chimed in.

Watch the video here:

