Man Suffers Seizure While Skydiving, Video Of Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral

A heart-stopping skydiving incident was captured on camera, showing a skydiver suffering a mid-air seizure during a free fall. The video, which has resurfaced on the internet, shows the skydiver losing control and spiralling uncontrollably while unconscious. In a heroic act, his fellow skydiver and instructor swiftly intervened, manoeuvring through the air to reach the distressed skydiver. With quick thinking and precise action, the rescuer stabilised the skydiver's descent and deployed their parachute just in time, averting a fatal disaster.

Here's the video:

Man has seizure while skydiving and gets saved by fellow skydiver during a free fall pic.twitter.com/1hZxj3nR8g — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) February 7, 2025

According to CNN, the incident happened in 2015 when Christopher Jones of Perth, Australia had a seizure halfway through the skydive and rolled onto his back. Instructor Sheldon McFarlane, wearing a helmet camera, struggled to catch up with Mr Jones. McFarlane finally managed to grab Jones at about 4,000 feet and pull the rip cord. Mr Jones regained consciousness and landed uneventfully.

"At no time was I worried he was going to hit the ground without a parachute, but given the circumstances and where we were I thought it would be better to get him under parachute earlier than later. I managed to catch him on my second attempt and deploy his parachute," McFarlane said.

The dramatic rescue has gone viral, highlighting the dangers of extreme sports and the crucial importance of teamwork, quick reflexes, and swift decision-making in life-threatening situations. Many also hailed the instructor for his quick thinking. One user said, "Real Superman in action."

Another commented, "Proof that teamwork really does make the dream work—even mid-air."

A third user said, "Huge respect to the fellow skydiver for saving a life mid-air."

A fourth added, "That's some real-life action movie heroism.Huge respect to the rescuer." Yet another wrote, "Why jump with a parachute if you have epilepsy? If he jumped alone, it would be death."