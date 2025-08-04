Suzuki Witnesses 14 Pc YoY Domestic Retail Growth, Records 1,13,600 Unit Sales In July25

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced its sales performance for July 2025. The company registered total sales of 1,13,600 units in July 2025. This includes 96,029 units sold in the domestic market and 17,571 units exported to international markets. In comparison, the company sold 1,16,714 units in July 2024, including 1,00,602 units in domestic sales and 16,112 units in exports.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We continue to receive strong support from our customers with retail sales of 93,141 units in the domestic market, a 14% growth over the same month last year (81,730 units). As we head into the festive season, we remain focused on delivering a seamless & satisfying experience to our customers and continue our efforts towards sustaining momentum in the months to come."

Also, the brand witnessed a green tally the previous month, as Suzuki sold a total of 1,28,896 units in June 2025, translating to a growth of 16 per cent when compared against 1,11,512 units sold during the same period in the last year and the motorcycle manufacturer also registered significant growth in the export numbers with a dispatch of 21,116 units, which is an increase of 8 per cent over 19,840 units exported in May 2024.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, started its India operations in February 2006 from its manufacturing plant at Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana. It boasts an annual production capacity of 1.3 million units.