Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 16 Per Cent Growth In May 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler manufacturing arm of the Japanese brand, has announced its sales numbers for May 2025. Based on the announcement, the automaker has sold a total of 1,28,896 units in the month, translating to a growth of 16 per cent when compared against 1,11,512 units sold during the same period in the last year.

The aforementioned numbers include 1,07,780 units sold in the domestic market. This reflects a 17 per cent increase compared to 92,032 units sold in May 2024. The motorcycle manufacturer also registered significant growth in the export numbers with a dispatch of 21,116 units, which is an increase of 8 per cent over 19,840 units exported in May 2024.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Continues With Sales Momentum In May'25, Retails 89,429 Units

Commenting on the monthly performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our performance this month reinforces the positive market sentiment towards Suzuki's offerings and sets the tone for what lies ahead. We are grateful for the trust our customers continue to place in the brand Suzuki. As we move ahead, we continue to focus on delivering consistent value to our customers through reliable products and dependable after-sales support.”

Apart from sales, May 2025 has been a significant month for the brand as the manufacturer initiated the production of the Suzuki e-Access electric scooter at its Gurgaon Plant. The company has improved its product range by introducing a new Ride Connect TFT Edition of its best-selling model, the Suzuki Access, and has also launched the Suzuki Avenis, which is compliant with OBD-2B standards. At the same time, SMIPL has begun the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, signaling an expansion of its production capacity.