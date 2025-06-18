Hero Vida VX2 To Get Battery-As-A-Service Feature; Launch On July 1, 2025

In a bid to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable, Vida, the electric mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp, is set to introduce a new subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, starting July 1, 2025 on its new electric scooter, the Vida VX2. The idea is to significantly lower the entry barrier for electric two-wheeler buyers in India by removing battery ownership from the vehicle purchase cost. The upcoming BaaS model will operate on a flexible 'pay-as-you-go' subscription system, allowing customers to finance the scooter and battery separately keeping costs in mind.

Vida's BaaS offering will come with a range of customisable subscription plans suited to both daily and monthly usage patterns. These plans are expected to cater to various budget segments, providing users with the option to pay based on their actual usage while benefiting from the convenience of not having to manage battery health or replacement.

This move not only improves cost-efficiency but also provides greater flexibility for users who may want to scale their usage or upgrade without being locked into long-term commitments. The subscription also includes access to Vida's growing EV ecosystem, which already comprises over 3,600 fast-charging stations and 500+ service points across 100+ cities in India.

With this BaaS initiative, Vida aims to reshape the traditional EV ownership model and drive wider adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. By offering more convenience, the company hopes to address key consumer concerns such as battery degradation, replacement costs, and high initial investment, which are commonly cited hurdles in EV adoption. Full details, including pricing and subscription tiers, will be officially announced on July 1, 2025.