Hero Vida VX2 Affordable Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of July 1 Launch

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle manufacturing arm is preparing to launch a more affordable electric scooter called the Vida VX2. Before launching the latest member of the Vida range on July 1, the brand released a series of teasers revealing certain parts of the vehicle. These new VX2 models bring new design to the table when compared against the existing V2 line-up. Furthermore, it will also likely share the powertrain details.

Prior to its release, the Vida VX2 electric scooter was spotted without any disguise, showcasing some elements of its design. According to the images, the electric scooter features a design quite similar to the V2 range. These resemblances can be observed in the form of the headlight and the tail lamp. Moreover, the EV showcases a curved body that is reminiscent of the V2 series.

The previously spotted Vida VX2 unit had a TFT display that appeared relatively small compared to those found in the V2 range. Additionally, it included physical buttons to navigate through the options displayed on the screen. The switchgear on this electric vehicle also appeared to be sourced from the V2. This unit also featured a keyhole, suggesting its focus on affordability.

It is likely that the Vida VX2 will come with different battery pack options to appeal to different consumer segments. Nonetheless, detailed information about the electric scooter has yet to be disclosed. Adding to its specifications, the electric scooter is expected to be built on a new platform aimed at producing budget-friendly vehicles.

The cost of the forthcoming model has not yet been announced. As previously noted, it is anticipated to be priced lower than the Vida V2 electric scooter, which starts at Rs 74,000 (ex-showroom) and ranges up to Rs 1,20,300 (ex-showroom).