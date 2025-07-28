Advertisement

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh, Check Details

Kinetic has launched the DX and DX+ electric scooters in India, at a starting price of Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kinetic DX electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It also gets a DX+ variant available at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Kinetic DX scooter gets a new design and features, it does carry forward a few design statements of the older Kinetic scooter. The brand has now started taking bookings via the Kinetic EV website at a token amount of Rs 1000. However, the booking is limited to just 35,000 units, and deliveries will commence from September 2025.

Kinetic DX: Battery And Powertrain

The Kinetioc DX electric scooter is powered by a 2.6 kWh battery pack, made by Range-X, claimed to give 4 times more life (2500 to 3500+ cycles) than other NMC battery-powered scooters in India. The battery is slated to give an estimated IDC range of 116 km on the DX+. Also, it is capable of sprinting at a speed of up to 90 km/hr with 3 modes (Range, Power, Turbo).

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Design And Hardware

The all-new Kinetic DX seeks a few design inspirations from the original Kinetic ZX sold in the Indian market long ago. However, it now gets a refreshed look with sporty LED headlights, Kinetic logo-shaped LED DRLand more. The Kinetic DX EV has a strong metal body and a spacious floorboard. It also gets the biggest in class 37-litre under-seat storage, enough to carry 1 full and 1 half helmet along with some daily essentials. The Kinetoc DX electric scooters get telescopic and adjustable rear shock absorbers, and the braking duty is performed by a 220mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake with combi-braking. The DX+ is offered in five colours - Red, Blue, White, Silver, and Black, and the DX is available in Silver and Black colours.

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Features

The Kinetic DX EV range gets an 8.8-inch instrument cluster and a dedicated mobile app, while the DX+ gets advanced Telekinetic features, including real-time ride stats and vehicle data, Geo-fencing, Intruder alert, Find My Kinetic, Track My Kinetic, and more. Both variants come equipped with a dedicated Kinetic Assist switch for instant CRM connect via Bluetooth. Other Bluetooth-enabled features include music and voice navigation through a built-in speaker. It also gets a cruise control feature.

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Price

The Kinetic DX is priced at Rs 1,11,499 (ex-showroom) and the Kinetic DX+ is priced at Rs 1,17,499 (ex-showroom).

