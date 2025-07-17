Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini Unveil New Range Of Electric Golf Carts, Check Deets

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited of India and Tonino Lamborghini SpA of Italy, today hosted the global unveiling of their exclusive range of golf and lifestyle carts for the global markets. The meticulously crafted golf and lifestyle carts are set to redefine luxury mobility, marking Kinetic Green's groundbreaking entry into the bespoke 4-wheeler mobility segment and signaling a major global expansion by the EV maker, along with Tonino Lamborghini SpA, where unparalleled Italian design seamlessly blends with Kinetic Green's proven electric vehicle expertise.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Industry and Commerce of India, Shri. Piyush Goyal, as the esteemed Chief Guest, was joined by H.E. Dr. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, as the Guest of Honor, further cementing the strong ties between the two nations. Dr. Arun Firodia, Chairman of the Kinetic Group, and Dr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder, Tonino Lamborghini SpA, were among the key distinguished guests.

Talking about the details, the key features of the golf and luxury carts include tailored MacPherson suspension for smoothness and hydraulic assurance with advanced four-wheel brakes for stability. The power unit is capable of generating 45 Nm of torque and 30% gradeability, ensuring effortless navigation anywhere.

Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Golf Carts Unveiled

Tonino Lamborghini Golf Carts offer a whisper-quiet ride, powered by an advanced Li-Ion battery, with a wireless charging system, which boasts of maintenance-free operation, 10-year life, and an impressive range of up to 150 km; all secured by a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

The brand claims that the luxury lifestyle of these exclusive golf carts extends to functionality with enhanced ergonomics, featuring luxurious seating, generous legroom, and intuitive controls for an effortless driving experience. A testament to innovative design and engineering, the Universal Drive capability allows the Tonino Lamborghini Golf Carts to seamlessly adapt to both left and right-hand drive, truly embracing the freedom to drive in style in any part of the world.

Tonino Lamborghini Golf Carts are replete with intelligent features designed to elevate everyday convenience. A Smart TFT Dashboard provides vital information, complemented by essential safety features like Hill Hold for safety and Electronic Parking Brakes. Modern living is catered to with Wireless Mobile Charging, while LED headlamps ensure clear visibility. Practicality is not overlooked, with Extended Smart Storage, a dedicated Golf Bag Holder, an On-Board Charger, a Caddie Stand, and a Foldable Windshield.